Randal Kolo Muani News: Strikes in Venezia contest

Kolo Muani scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal), one interception, and three chances created in Sunday's 3-2 win over Venezia.

Kolo Muani drew another start over Dusan Vlahovic and hit the net in the first half with an effort from midrange that was deflected by a defender. He finished the season on a high note after a lull, scoring thrice in the last five matches. He has totaled eight since moving to Juventus in January, adding one assist, 30 shots (16 on target) and 17 chances created. His side will have to negotiate with PSG to keep him since they don't have an option to buy.