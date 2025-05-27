Raoul Petretta Injury: Option for Wednesday

Petretta (lower body) is an option for Wednesday's match against Philadelphia, accoridng to manager Robin Fraser, per John Molinaro of TFC Republic.

Petretta has been out the past two weeks but appears to be set for a return in some midweek action after he was cleared for Wednesday's match. This is good news for the club, as he is a regular starter at left-back when fit. That said, he will hope to return to that spot immediately if he is fully fit.