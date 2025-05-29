Fantasy Soccer
Raoul Petretta headshot

Raoul Petretta News: Plays full game against Philly

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 29, 2025

Petretta (lower body) played the full game in Wednesday's 2-1 defeat against Philadelphia, confirming he has fully recovered from his injury.

Petretta missed the last two games due to a lower body injury but was back for Wednesday's match and featured during the whole game for Toronto, confirming he has entirely recovered from his injury and is an option moving forward. He is expected to remain a regular starter in the back three.

Raoul Petretta
Toronto FC
