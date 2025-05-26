Raphinha News: Another quiet outing

Raphinha recorded one shot (zero on goal), four crosses (one accurate) and two corners in Sunday's 3-0 win versus Athletic.

Raphinha closed the season on a quiet stretch with no goal contributions and just one shot on target over the final three games. However, the had three goals in the two outings prior to that and ended the season with 18 goals, by far his highest mark since joining Barcelona in 2022. He also set highs for his time in La Liga, with 114 shots, 43 shots on target, 91 chances created and 994 passes completed.