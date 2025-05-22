Raphinha News: Extends contract with Barca
Raphinha has extended his contract with Barcelona until the end of the 2027/28 season.
The Brazilian winger delivered in a big way in the 2024/25 season, notching a career-high 31 goals and 17 assists between LaLiga and the UEFA Champions League across 49 appearances, and he's been rewarded with a new deal. He's expected to spend the prime years of his career donning the Blaugrana colors and forming an unstoppable attacking tandem alongside Lamine Yamal.
