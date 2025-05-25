Raul Albiol News: Leaves Villarreal as legend

Albiol is leaving Villarreal at the end of the season as a legend and will now be a free agent if he decides to continue playing football, the club posted.

Albiol is leaving Villarreal as a legend of the club after a difficult end to the season with injuries that have kept him off the pitch since early April. He started the season as an undisputed starter, appearing in 15 games and securing one clean sheet. The captain has been an important part of the backline for the yellow submarine since 2019 and is now leaving the club as he enters free agency. It remains unclear whether he will continue his career or retire.