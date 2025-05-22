Raul Asencio Injury: Training with teammates Wednesday

Asencio (strain) was spotted training with his teammates in Wednesday's session, the club posted.

Asencio was back in team training on Wednesday after missing the last game against Sevilla due to a muscle overload. He is in a good position to be back available for the season finale against Real Sociedad on Saturday. If deemed fit enough he should return directly to the starting XI in central defense. If he can't start the game Jesus Vallejo will likely feature in his place for the last game of the season.