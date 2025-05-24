Raul Garcia News: Scores versus Alaves

Garcia scored one goal to go with two shots (one on target) in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Deportivo Alaves.

Garcia delivered off the bench for the second consecutive week, leveling the game with a volley from inside the box for his fourth goal of the year. He has been a spark plug all season long, posting 25 shots (12 on target), three chances created, six crosses (one accurate) and 13 tackles in 32 appearances (five starts).