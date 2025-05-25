Reece James News: Calm and collected in UCL clincher

James registered one cross (zero accurate) and one tackle in Sunday's 1-0 victory over Nottingham Forest.

With a Champions League spot hanging in the balance, it made sense that James, Chelsea's captain, started against Nottingham Forest. The defender's 2024-25 season concludes with one goal, two assists, 51 crosses (12 accurate), 23 corners and 14 chances created. Defensively, he logged 21 clearances, 13 interceptions, nine tackles won and six blocks. James' last three starts indicate that he is a winning piece, so the right-back being healthy likely ensures his game usage moving forward.