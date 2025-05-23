Reece James News: Following personal programme

James is following a personal programme and is cautiously managed by the coaches and medical team to avoid any setback, coach Enzo Maresca said in the press conference. "Reece is okay, he will be part of the squad. As I've said previously, he has his own programme because we try to protect him [after his injury]. We are managing him in both the games and the training sessions that we have. But Reece is fine, and he is available for Sunday."

James is available and building his fitness gradually with the Blues to avoid any setback from his injury. He is cautiously managed in both games and training sessions to protect him. He will likely be in the starting XI for the season finale against Nottingham Forest on Sunday if deemed fit enough to start a second game in a row.