Riccardo Orsolini News: Scores in season finale

Orsolini scored one goal to go with four shots (one on goal), two crosses (one accurate) and one corner in Saturday's 3-1 loss versus Genoa. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 79th minute.

Orsolini scored in the 64th minute Saturday, a goal assisted by Nicolo Casale which cut the deficit to 3-1. It was a nice end to a very good campaign from Orsolini, one where he scored a career-high 15 goals and recorded four assists across 30 appearances (23 starts). The end to his season was particularly strong as he recorded nine goal contributions across the final 12 matches of the season.