Richarlison headshot

Richarlison Injury: Appears to be option

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 24, 2025

Richarlison (undisclosed) appears to be an option for Sunday's match against Brighton, accoridng to manager Ange Postecoglou. "The rest of them, physically anyway, are okay."

Richarlison appears not to be dealing with anything serious after coming off early in Wednesday's UEL Final with an injury, as he looks to be an option again. This is good news after he saw the start last outing. However, he will likely see a bench spot either way, with Mathys Tel as a possible replacement.

