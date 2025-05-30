Richie Laryea Injury: Remains uncertain
Laryea (hamstring) could play during Saturday's clash with Charlotte, per manager Robin Fraser.
Laryea has a chance to play during Saturday's clash as he recovers from a hamstring issue. The defender has been on the sideline for a significant period of time but is slowly working back to fitness. Laryea hasn't played a single minute since suffering the injury during the second match of the campaign.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now