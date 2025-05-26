Ridgeciano Haps News: Scores and assists against Juventus

Haps scored one goal and assisted once from two shots (one target) and one chance created in Sunday's 3-2 loss against Juventus.

Haps got the call over Kike Perez, with some rejiggering in the midfield, and almost willed his team to a positive result, as he teed up Daniel Fila with a precise cross from the left flank very early in the game and then found the target with a cross-shot. He bowed out midway through the second half either due to severe cramping or a muscular problem. He hadn't contributed to a goal before this game. He was a rotational piece and tallied 26 crosses (six accurate), 30 tackles, 37 clearances and seven interceptions in 25 games (14 starts). It remains to be seen whether he'll stay after the relegation, but he has already played in Serie B in the past.