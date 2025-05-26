Robert Lewandowski News: Buries two in finale

Lewandowski scored two goals to go with five shots (two on goal) in Sunday's 3-0 victory against Athletic.

Lewandowski buried two of his season-total 27 goals, marking a new high since joining La Liga in 2022. He started in 32 of his 34 appearances on the year and has now logged at least 32 starts in each of his three seasons with Barcelona. He finished the season with seven multi-goal games and a single-game high of three in a win over Deportivo Alaves in October, 2024.