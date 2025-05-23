Robert Morales News: Tallies three shots in draw

Morales had three shots (three on goal) and one chance created in Thursday's 0-0 draw against America.

Morales made his second start in three games, playing the full 90 minutes alongside Alexis Vega as the loss of Paulinho to a muscular injury prevented the squad from having other experienced strikers in a crucial match. In terms of performance, the Paraguayan was very active in both ground and aerial duels, as well as finishing plays, but was denied by the keeper on three attempts. While he has seen increased action recently, he hasn't scored since February, and his future role will likely depend on Paulinho's availability.