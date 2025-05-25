Robert Sanchez News: Strong finish to season

Sanchez registered two saves and allowed zero goals in Sunday's 1-0 victory versus Nottingham Forest.

Sanchez's 2024-25 season can be told as a story of two halves. The first was not great, which culminated in him getting dropped and logging zero February games. Sanchez was given a second chance in March and stepped up with six clean sheets across 11 appearances. Considering that the goalkeeper's 2023-24 season ended prematurely because of a knee injury, his 2024-25 campaign was expected to be more stat-heavy. Not just that, Sanchez can say that he recorded an adequate season, featuring 95 saves (one penalty), 10 clean sheets and just a few more goals conceded (34) than appearances (32).