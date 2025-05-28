Robert Taylor News: On bench against Real Salt Lake
Taylor (hamstring) is on the bench for Wednesday's matchup versus Real Salt Lake.
Taylor has completed his recovery sooner than expected, returning to contention for minutes on the wings. However, he's barely fit for limited involvement as either Osman Bukari's or Myrto Uzuni's substitute. The former Inter Miami player previously scored once in five MLS appearances in 2025.
