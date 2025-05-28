Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Robert Taylor headshot

Robert Taylor News: On bench against Real Salt Lake

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 28, 2025

Taylor (hamstring) is on the bench for Wednesday's matchup versus Real Salt Lake.

Taylor has completed his recovery sooner than expected, returning to contention for minutes on the wings. However, he's barely fit for limited involvement as either Osman Bukari's or Myrto Uzuni's substitute. The former Inter Miami player previously scored once in five MLS appearances in 2025.

Robert Taylor
Austin FC
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now