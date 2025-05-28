Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Robert Wagner headshot

Robert Wagner News: Loaned to Kiel

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 28, 2025

Wagner has been loaned to Kiel from Freiburg, accoridng to his new club.

Wagner spent the last campaign on loan with St. Pauli and will once again be loaned to another Bundesliga club, as he has been dealt to Kiel for the 2025/26 season. That said, he appeared 12 times last season, starting in five of those appearances, notching two shots, two crosses and eight tackles in the process. He did fall out of favor early in the season due to injury after a starting role to start the campaign, and will hope to see another chance at a starting role with Kiel.

Robert Wagner
Holstein Kiel
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now