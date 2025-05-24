Roberto Gagliardini Injury: Will not return against Milan
Gagliardini (undisclosed) didn't make Monza's squad list for Saturday's game versus Milan.
Gagliardini will skip his fifth straight contest due to an unspecified physical problem. He has played just eight times this season (zero starts) primarily due to a serious thigh injury, totaling one chance created, one cross (zero accurate), three tackles and four clearances. He might move on after the relegation.
