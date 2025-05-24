Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Roberto Gagliardini headshot

Roberto Gagliardini Injury: Will not return against Milan

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 24, 2025

Gagliardini (undisclosed) didn't make Monza's squad list for Saturday's game versus Milan.

Gagliardini will skip his fifth straight contest due to an unspecified physical problem. He has played just eight times this season (zero starts) primarily due to a serious thigh injury, totaling one chance created, one cross (zero accurate), three tackles and four clearances. He might move on after the relegation.

Roberto Gagliardini
Monza
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now