Robin Gosens News: Ravishing finish to return year

Gosens assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), six crosses (zero accurate) and two chances created in Sunday's 3-2 victory over Udinese.

It is surprising that all of Gosens' six crosses are considered inaccurate, considering his goal contribution saw him just outside the penalty box and log an accurate pass to fellow teammate Moise Kean. In response, he scored Fiorentina's game winner, giving Gosens assist No. 5 this season. Along with 27 chances created and 13 accurate crosses, the wing-back also recorded eight shots on goal. They led to five scored, ensuring he finishes his return season with a double-digit G/A. It is first with at least 10 since in four years.