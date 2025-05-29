Robin Le Normand News: Impressive debut with Atletico

Le Normand started in 24 of his 27 Liga appearances this season, tallying one goal, 119 clearances, 27 tackles and 10 interceptions.

Le Normand was a regular starter for Atletico Madrid in his first year with the club and recorded a career-high 119 clearances, besting the numbers he had posted in his previous years at Real Sociedad. Atletico Madrid are being rumored to be interested in adding another center-back to the mix in the summer, but even if that's the case, Le Normand will be a solid depth piece who should record starts on a semi-regular basis when healthy.