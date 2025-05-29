Fantasy Soccer
Robin Le Normand headshot

Robin Le Normand News: Impressive debut with Atletico

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 29, 2025

Le Normand started in 24 of his 27 Liga appearances this season, tallying one goal, 119 clearances, 27 tackles and 10 interceptions.

Le Normand was a regular starter for Atletico Madrid in his first year with the club and recorded a career-high 119 clearances, besting the numbers he had posted in his previous years at Real Sociedad. Atletico Madrid are being rumored to be interested in adding another center-back to the mix in the summer, but even if that's the case, Le Normand will be a solid depth piece who should record starts on a semi-regular basis when healthy.

Robin Le Normand
Atlético Madrid
