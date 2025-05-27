Robin Olsen News: Three saves in relief

Olsen registered three saves and allowed two goals in Sunday's 2-0 loss to Manchester United.

Olsen turned aside three of five Manchester United shots on target Sunday after he was called on to replace Emiliano Martinez who received a straight red card just before half time. Villa's backup keeper concludes the season having made just four Premier League appearances (one start). Olsen is likely to spend the 2025-2026 season away from Villa Park as this season was the final in his contract with the club.