Robin Olsen News: Three saves in relief
Olsen registered three saves and allowed two goals in Sunday's 2-0 loss to Manchester United.
Olsen turned aside three of five Manchester United shots on target Sunday after he was called on to replace Emiliano Martinez who received a straight red card just before half time. Villa's backup keeper concludes the season having made just four Premier League appearances (one start). Olsen is likely to spend the 2025-2026 season away from Villa Park as this season was the final in his contract with the club.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now