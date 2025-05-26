Rodrigo De Paul News: Finds assist in season finale

De Paul recorded his fifth assist of the season in Sunday's 4-0 victory over Girona in the season finale, wrapping up a 44-appearances campaign.

De Paul set up Alexander Sorloth's opener with a perfectly weighted pass into the box, marking his fifth assist in the league this season. His consistency in midfield helped Atletico control tempo and transition quickly. De Paul continues to be a crucial link between defense and attack and finished his second season in a row with more than 2,000 minutes in La Liga. He equaled his goals and assists from last season in the league and recorded one goal contribution in the Champions League this year as well, though this time it was an assist rather than a goal. De Paul is expected to remain the leader in the midfield for the team next season.