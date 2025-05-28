Rodrigues News: Starting against Galaxy
Rodrigues (upper body) is part of his team's starting lineup to face Los Angeles Galaxy on Wednesday.
Rodrigues is fit again after dealing with a minor physical problem which forced him to miss a pair of MLS matchups. He's usually considered as a central defender, so he's likely to play that role alongside Daniel Munie and Dave Romney, leaving Max Floriani on the bench this time. When in the starting squad, the 27-year-old has tallied multiple clearances and tackles in eight out of nine league games, while achieving one goal, one assist and two clean sheets in the current campaign.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now