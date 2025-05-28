Rodrigues News: Starting against Galaxy

Rodrigues (upper body) is part of his team's starting lineup to face Los Angeles Galaxy on Wednesday.

Rodrigues is fit again after dealing with a minor physical problem which forced him to miss a pair of MLS matchups. He's usually considered as a central defender, so he's likely to play that role alongside Daniel Munie and Dave Romney, leaving Max Floriani on the bench this time. When in the starting squad, the 27-year-old has tallied multiple clearances and tackles in eight out of nine league games, while achieving one goal, one assist and two clean sheets in the current campaign.