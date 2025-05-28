Fantasy Soccer
Rodrigues News: Starting against Galaxy

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 28, 2025

Rodrigues (upper body) is part of his team's starting lineup to face Los Angeles Galaxy on Wednesday.

Rodrigues is fit again after dealing with a minor physical problem which forced him to miss a pair of MLS matchups. He's usually considered as a central defender, so he's likely to play that role alongside Daniel Munie and Dave Romney, leaving Max Floriani on the bench this time. When in the starting squad, the 27-year-old has tallied multiple clearances and tackles in eight out of nine league games, while achieving one goal, one assist and two clean sheets in the current campaign.

