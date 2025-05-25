Rolando Mandragora News: Season best in multiple categories

Mandragora recorded four shots (three on goal), five crosses (three accurate) and five corners in Sunday's 3-2 victory over Udinese.

Mandragora's season high in corners, chances created (four), shots on target and accurate crosses were updated Sunday. In terms of goal contributions, the midfielder's 2024-25 campaign is his best. Mandragora's career-high seven G/A was logged with 31 chances created, 31 corners, 16 accurate crosses and 15 shots on target.