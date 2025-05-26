Fantasy Soccer
Roman Celentano headshot

Roman Celentano News: Allows four against Atlanta

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 26, 2025

Celentano had three saves and allowed four goals in Sunday's 4-2 loss versus Atlanta United.

Celentano had a rough match Sunday when facing the struggling Atlanta club, allowing four goals in the loss. This makes it two straight outings without a clean sheet for the goalie, remaining at five clean sheets in 15 appearances this season. He will hope to recover next contest when facing Dallas on Wednesday.

