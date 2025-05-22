Romeo Lavia News: Falls to bench against United

Lavia appeared off the bench for nine minutes in Friday's 1-0 win over Manchester United.

Lavia fell back to the bench Friday after three consecutive starts, only seeing nine minutes in the win. That said, he would see little contribution on the field, not seeing a single significant stat in his time on the field. He has started in 11 of his 15 appearances this season, with his last goal contribution coming some time ago on Oct. 27.