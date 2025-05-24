Ronald Araujo Injury: Option to face Athletic
Araujo (knee) is an option for Sunday's match against Athletic, accoridng to Carmen Torres of Marca.
Araujo looks to be recovered from his knee discomfort, as he did take the media stand Saturday and is claimed to be back for the season finale. This is good news for the defender, but he will likely only see a bench spot to end the season, hoping to see some time to test his legs.
