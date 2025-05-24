Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Ronald Araujo headshot

Ronald Araujo Injury: Option to face Athletic

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 24, 2025

Araujo (knee) is an option for Sunday's match against Athletic, accoridng to Carmen Torres of Marca.

Araujo looks to be recovered from his knee discomfort, as he did take the media stand Saturday and is claimed to be back for the season finale. This is good news for the defender, but he will likely only see a bench spot to end the season, hoping to see some time to test his legs.

Ronald Araujo
Barcelona
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now