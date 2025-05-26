Ross Stewart News: Scores first Premier League goal

Stewart scored his first Premier League goal in Sunday's 2-1 defeat against Arsenal in the season finale, capping a 12-appearances campaign.

Stewart scored Southampton's only goal with a strong header in the 56th minute, capitalizing on a corner delivery. This marked the Scottish forward's first Premier League goal of his career. He challenged Arsenal's back line all game with his physical presence throughout the match but couldn't help the team secure a point. Stewart's performance was one of the bright spots in the finale and his return to form is a positive sign after a difficult season with a calf injury that made him miss most of it. He still has one year left on his contract and could play a key role in the next campaign under new coach Will Still depending on whether the former Lens coach wants to count on him.