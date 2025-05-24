Ruben Garcia News: Sends in eight crosses versus Alaves

Garcia had two shots (one on goal), eight crosses (one accurate), two key passes and five corners in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Deportivo Alaves.

Garcia led his team in deliveries, although with little precision, and was a big weapon on the wing but wasn't involved in the goal. He improved his offensive numbers in 2024/2025 relative to the previous two campaigns, totaling five goals, five assists, 49 chances created and 136 crosses (47 accurate) in 36 outings (30 starts).