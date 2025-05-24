Fantasy Soccer
Ruben Garcia headshot

Ruben Garcia News: Sends in eight crosses versus Alaves

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 24, 2025

Garcia had two shots (one on goal), eight crosses (one accurate), two key passes and five corners in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Deportivo Alaves.

Garcia led his team in deliveries, although with little precision, and was a big weapon on the wing but wasn't involved in the goal. He improved his offensive numbers in 2024/2025 relative to the previous two campaigns, totaling five goals, five assists, 49 chances created and 136 crosses (47 accurate) in 36 outings (30 starts).

