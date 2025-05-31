Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Ruben Pena headshot

Ruben Pena News: Leaving Osasuna

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 31, 2025

Pena is leaving Osasuna for free agency, accoridng to his former club.

Pena is seeing his time with Osasuna come to an end after three seasons, as the defender will head into free agency this offseason. He appeared in over 70 matches for the club while bagging three assists in his time there. He will now hope to find a new club and likely remain in Spain, having yet to play outside of his home country during his career.

Ruben Pena
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now