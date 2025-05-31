Ruben Pena News: Leaving Osasuna

Pena is leaving Osasuna for free agency, accoridng to his former club.

Pena is seeing his time with Osasuna come to an end after three seasons, as the defender will head into free agency this offseason. He appeared in over 70 matches for the club while bagging three assists in his time there. He will now hope to find a new club and likely remain in Spain, having yet to play outside of his home country during his career.