Rudy Camacho headshot

Rudy Camacho Injury: Trains fully

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 30, 2025

Camacho (thigh) was back in full training Friday ahead of Saturday's match against Miami, according to Brianna Mackay of the Columbus Dispatch.

Camacho has been battling a thigh injury for some time now, still having yet to make his season debut due to the issue. The good news was that he was viewed training fully ahead of Saturday's contest. That said, he could be in for a return when facing Miami.

Rudy Camacho
Columbus Crew
