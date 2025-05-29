Ruiz de Galarreta News: Records four assists

De Galarreta recorded four assists across 26 appearances (18 starts) in the 2024/25 Liga season.

De Galarreta has been a regular first-team member for Athletic Club for quite some time now, and this was the fourth straight season in which he recorded over 15 starts, However, and while his overall involvement decreased compared to his numbers over the previous two campaigns in which he made 28 and 25 starts, respectively, his four assists were a career-high mark. He should remain a depth piece in midfield for Athletic Club ahead of a busy 2025/26 season in which the club will play in the UEFA Champions League.