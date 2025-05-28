Ryan Gauld Injury: Still training individually indoors

Gauld (knee) is still working individually indoors as part of his rehabilitation and has yet to resume team training, coach Jesper Sorensen said in a press conference, according to Canadian Soccer Daily. "There's not much news. I think we have to wait and see and when you see him out on the pitch then that'll be the good news. He is not there right now. We just have to wait, it's very difficult for us to say something that will give details about when he'll return. It's difficult."

Gauld talked to the media and expressed his frustration about being injured and missing so many games while his teammates are flying in the league since he would like to be part of it and participate. He is still training indoors as part of his rehabilitation process and there is no precise timeline for his return. That said, it looks like he won't be able to come back before the end of next month. Jayden Nelson and Emmanuel Sabbi have seen increased playing time in the frontline during his absence.