Ryan Gravenberch headshot

Ryan Gravenberch News: Sent off Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 25, 2025

Gravenberch was shown a red card in the 68th minute of Sunday's 1-1 draw against Crystal Palace.

Gravenberch will end his season with a suspension, as he was given a red card in the second half of Sunday's draw. This is tough news, as he will begin the new season suspended, losing a regular starter for the beginning of the 2025/26 campaign. He ends the season starting in all 37 of his appearances, notching four assists on 26 chances created.

Ryan Gravenberch
Liverpool
