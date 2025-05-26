Saba Lobzhanidze News: Earns assist

Lobzhanidze assisted once to go with one shot (one on goal), three crosses (two accurate) and two corners in Sunday's 4-2 victory against FC Cincinnati.

Lobzhanidze earned his first start in a few matches Sunday, having appeared off the bench in the three matches before. He would earn an assist, finding Ajani Fortune in the 20th minute. This is his second assist in their past three games, bringing him to four in 15 appearances (11 starts) this season.