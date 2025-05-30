Sadibou Sane News: Emerging defender in Lorraine

Sane made 25 Ligue 2 appearances for FC Metz during the 2024-25 season, solidifying his role in the defense.

Sane's development throughout the season showcased his potential as a central defender in his confirmation season at just 20-years-old. His composure and tackling ability improved with each game and were key to the solidity of the Grenats to secure a spot in the Ligue 1 qualification playoffs against Reims and help the team win its promotion after being solid at the back, especially in the second leg on May 29 against the Reimois. With three years remaining on his contract, there is no doubt that Sane will remain a key player in the backline of Metz for next season in the French top flight.