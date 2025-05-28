Salih Ozcan News: Rotational role during campaign

Ozcan started in six of his 22 appearances while registering seven shots, 10 chances created and 11 crosses.

Ozcan saw a season split between Wolfsburg and Dortmund after a loan spell for the first half of the campaign, then returning to his parent club in January. He would start in three of his 11 appearances between both clubs for a total of 22 appearances, although he didn't earn a goal contribution with either club. He seems to be set for a rotational role once again next campaign, still on contract for another season.