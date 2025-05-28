Fantasy Soccer
Salih Ozcan headshot

Salih Ozcan News: Rotational role during campaign

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 28, 2025

Ozcan started in six of his 22 appearances while registering seven shots, 10 chances created and 11 crosses.

Ozcan saw a season split between Wolfsburg and Dortmund after a loan spell for the first half of the campaign, then returning to his parent club in January. He would start in three of his 11 appearances between both clubs for a total of 22 appearances, although he didn't earn a goal contribution with either club. He seems to be set for a rotational role once again next campaign, still on contract for another season.

Salih Ozcan
Borussia Dortmund
