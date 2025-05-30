Fantasy Soccer
Sam Bassett headshot

Sam Bassett News: Credited with assist in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 30, 2025

Bassett assisted once to go with two shots (zero on goal) and one chance created in Wednesday's 2-1 defeat versus Portland Timbers.

Bassett was credited with the assist in Djordje Mihailovic's goal, but to be fair, the talented playmaker deserves all the credit after charging up the field and getting past defenders before slotting a shot past Maxime Crepeau. This was Bassett's first assist of the season, and even though he's started in the Rapids' last two games, his fantasy upside should remain fairly low going forward.

Sam Bassett
Colorado Rapids
