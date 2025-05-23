Sam Johnstone Injury: Won't face Brentford

Johnstone (undisclosed) is out for Sunday's match against Brentford, accoridng to manager Vitor Pereira.

Johnstone is failing to make the team sheet for Sunday's season finale, with the goalie still not an option due to his undisclosed injury. This is a tough way to end the season, last seeing time March 1. He ends the season starting in all seven of his appearances, notching 17 goals allowed and 23 saves in his time on the field.