Sam Rogers headshot

Sam Rogers Injury: Out with Torso injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 30, 2025

Rogers is out for Saturday's match against Orlando due to a torso injury.

Rogers is heading to the sidelines after his exit from training earlier in the week, with the defender suffering what is now known as a torso injury. This is a tough loss for the club as they will have to do without a regular starter in the defense. That said, this will force a change, with Omar Gonzalez or Christopher Cupps as possible replacements.

Sam Rogers
Chicago Fire
