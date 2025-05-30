Sam Rogers Injury: Out with Torso injury
Rogers is out for Saturday's match against Orlando due to a torso injury.
Rogers is heading to the sidelines after his exit from training earlier in the week, with the defender suffering what is now known as a torso injury. This is a tough loss for the club as they will have to do without a regular starter in the defense. That said, this will force a change, with Omar Gonzalez or Christopher Cupps as possible replacements.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now