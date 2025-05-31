Sam Surridge News: Scores opener in draw
Surridge took three shots (two on goal), created two chances, and scored the opener in Wednesday's 2-2 draw at Columbus.
Surridge has three goals and two assists over his last three starts, and he leads Nashville with nine goals on the season. He'll look to keep it going at home on Saturday against an NYCFC side that conceded three goals to a rotated Houston Dynamo team on Wednesday.
