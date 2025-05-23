Samuel Chukwueze Injury: Probable for Monza bout

Chukwueze (groin) has resumed practicing regularly ahead of Saturday's match against Monza, La Gazzetta dello Sport informed.

Chukwueze is poised to return from a one-game absence, but he has had a spotty and minor role in the last few months, getting minutes off the bench in four of the previous seven tilts. He has scored and assisted once in his past five cameos, adding three shots (one on target), four chances created, four crosses (zero accurate) and four tackles (three won).