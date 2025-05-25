Samuel Chukwueze News: Another assist

Chukwueze assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), one cross (one accurate) and one corner in Saturday's 2-0 victory over Monza.

Chukwueze logged his second assist of the campaign, both coming within his last two outings. He also racked up three chances created for the first time in 12 appearances and fourth time this season. Chukwueze finished with season with a total of five goal contributions in 26 appearances, an improvement over his four goal contributions in 24 appearances last season.