Samuel Szmodics Injury: Late call for Sunday

Szmodics (ankle) is a late call for Sunday's game against West Ham United, manager Kieran McKenna told media during Friday's pre-match press conference. "[Sammie] Szmodics is back training with the group but we have to decide on (his) availability and long-term players are still out."

The winger hasn't played since Feb. 26, when he logged one minute off the bench in a 3-2 loss to Manchester United, and he hasn't started a Premier League match since Jan. 5. Even if cleared to play in the season finale, Szmodics is likely to start on the bench. He's recorded four goals in 19 appearances (13 starts) in the current EPL campaign.