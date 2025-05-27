Samuele Ricci News: Solid on both ends of field

Ricci recorded one shot (zero on goal) and three chances created in Sunday's 2-0 loss against Roma.

Ricci put in a good showing in midfield in Torino's final match of the season. In 72 minutes played, the 23 year old created three chances, made eight passes into the final third, won both of his tackles, and won three duels. Ricci started 34 matches for Torino this season, but because of his defensive role in their midfield, he accumulated just two goal contributions.