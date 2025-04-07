Santiago Gimenez Injury: Nursing contusion

Gimenez didn't suffer a rib fracture or a muscular lesion and is dealing with a bruise, Tuttomercatoweb informed.

Gimenez is experiencing some discomfort but has a chance to be available for Friday's game versus Udinese as his physical problem isn't worrisome. It'll depend on his activity in training in the next couple of days. On the other hand, Tammy Abraham and Luka Jovic have been more effective lately.