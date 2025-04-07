Fantasy Soccer
Santiago Gimenez headshot

Santiago Gimenez Injury: Nursing contusion

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 7, 2025

Gimenez didn't suffer a rib fracture or a muscular lesion and is dealing with a bruise, Tuttomercatoweb informed.

Gimenez is experiencing some discomfort but has a chance to be available for Friday's game versus Udinese as his physical problem isn't worrisome. It'll depend on his activity in training in the next couple of days. On the other hand, Tammy Abraham and Luka Jovic have been more effective lately.

Santiago Gimenez
AC Milan
