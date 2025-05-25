Santiago Pierotti News: Sees red in Lazio contest

Pierotti registered one tackle (one won) and two clearances in 45 minutes before receiving his second yellow card at the 45th minute in Sunday's game versus Lazio.

Pierotti was energetic but only contributed defensively and committed two bookable offenses. He had fairly strong season, earning a regular role and notching four goals, two assists, 32 shots (seven on target) and 25 key passes in 36 appearances (22 starts). His future might hinge on his team's fate since it's involved in the relegation struggle.