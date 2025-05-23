Saul Injury: Will miss season finale

Saul (undisclosed) received infiltrations for several days and will miss the season finale against Villarreal on Sunday, coach Joaquin Caparros said in the press conference. "Saul has been infiltrating for many days and is ruled out like Sambi."

Saul will miss a second straight match and the final game of the season against the Yellow Submarine as he remains sidelined and is treating the issue with infiltration. The Spanish midfielder will aim to return fit for pre-season. Nemanja Gudelj is expected to see a larger role in midfield Sunday in his absence.